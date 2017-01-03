Om Puri achieved more for India in Pakistan than any surgical strike could
Facebook is full of photographs where the Indian actor, Om Puri, is regaling drawing rooms in Pakistan with his thoughts on culture. He had the masterly knack of advocating his country in a milieu permeated with the venom of anti-India nationalism.
