Officials: Afghan Border Guard Killed in Clashes with Pakistan
Afghan officials say a border clash with Pakistan has left at least one Afghan border guard dead and two wounded. The skirmishes Thursday in the Spinbuldak area of southern Kandahar province lasted for about two hours, Afghan provincial police spokesman Ghorzang Afridi told VOA.
