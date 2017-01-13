Nine injured in bomb attack on troope...

Nine injured in bomb attack on troopers in Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Islamabad, Jan 31 - At least nine persons were injured when a remote-controlled bomb hit a vehicle carrying paramilitary personnel in Pakistan's Peshawar on Tuesday, police said. City police superintendent Sajjad Khan told the local media that the vehicle of Frontier Corps was hit by the remote controlled blast when it was passing by Charsadda Road in Peshawar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... 14 min muslimes are sickos 2
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Jan 28 Asif 231
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan 27 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan 8 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec '16 jaykayel 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,425,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC