Nine injured in bomb attack on troopers in Pakistan
Islamabad, Jan 31 - At least nine persons were injured when a remote-controlled bomb hit a vehicle carrying paramilitary personnel in Pakistan's Peshawar on Tuesday, police said. City police superintendent Sajjad Khan told the local media that the vehicle of Frontier Corps was hit by the remote controlled blast when it was passing by Charsadda Road in Peshawar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|14 min
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Asif
|231
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec '16
|jaykayel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC