Nawaz Sharif visits Katas Raj Temples complex, says Pakistan will...
Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 11: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said the day is not far when Pakistan will be recognised as a "minorities-friendly country" during a visit to the Katas Raj Temples complex in Chakwal. "We have promoted the vision with our actions that 'to each his own faith, as humanity is our common asset'," the Dawn quoted Sharif, as saying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|8 hr
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec '16
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC