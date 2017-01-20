Nawaz Sharif visits Katas Raj Temples...

Nawaz Sharif visits Katas Raj Temples complex, says Pakistan will...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 11: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said the day is not far when Pakistan will be recognised as a "minorities-friendly country" during a visit to the Katas Raj Temples complex in Chakwal. "We have promoted the vision with our actions that 'to each his own faith, as humanity is our common asset'," the Dawn quoted Sharif, as saying.

Chicago, IL

