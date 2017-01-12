Mother sentenced to death for burning alive daughter in Pakistan1 hour ago

Mother sentenced to death for burning...

Mother sentenced to death for burning alive daughter in Pakistan

Lahore, Jan 16 : A mother in Pakistan was today sentenced to death for burning alive her 18-year-old daughter after she eloped and got married without the family's consent, months after the Parliament passed a new law making the punishment for 'honour killing' more stringent. The girl, Zeenat Rafiq, was set on fire by her mother Parveen Bibi in June 2016, a week after she eloped with a man, Hasan Khan, to marry him before a court here.

