Mother sentenced to death for burning alive daughter in Pakistan1 hour ago
Lahore, Jan 16 : A mother in Pakistan was today sentenced to death for burning alive her 18-year-old daughter after she eloped and got married without the family's consent, months after the Parliament passed a new law making the punishment for 'honour killing' more stringent. The girl, Zeenat Rafiq, was set on fire by her mother Parveen Bibi in June 2016, a week after she eloped with a man, Hasan Khan, to marry him before a court here.
