Months-long dry spell ends in Pakistan with rain, snowfall

A senior meteorologist says the first rain and snowfall of the winter season have come to Pakistan, ending a months-long dry spell which caused breathing problems and water shortages. Mohammad Hanif said Tuesday's drizzle in the capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere prompted many residents to rush outside and enjoy the weather.

