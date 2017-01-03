Months-long dry spell ends in Pakistan with rain, snowfall
A senior meteorologist says the first rain and snowfall of the winter season have come to Pakistan, ending a months-long dry spell which caused breathing problems and water shortages. Mohammad Hanif said Tuesday's drizzle in the capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere prompted many residents to rush outside and enjoy the weather.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec 8
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec 7
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|10
|China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|82
|Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|6
|Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ...
|Nov '16
|KIA
|1
