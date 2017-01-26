Missing Rights Activist Found In Paki...

Missing Rights Activist Found In Pakistan

13 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Fraz Haider , the brother of missing blogger Salman Haider, and Meesha Saeed, the wife of missing blogger Ahmed Waqas Goraya, attend a press conference in Islamabad on January 18. A Pakistani university professor and human rights activist who disappeared earlier this month from the capital, Islamabad, is "fine and safe", his brother has confirmed in an interview with RFE/RL. Earlier in the day, Pakistani police said that Salman Haider had returned home on the outskirts of the capital late on January 27 and that he was safe and well.

