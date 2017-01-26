Missing Rights Activist Found In Pakistan

Fraz Haider , the brother of missing blogger Salman Haider, and Meesha Saeed, the wife of missing blogger Ahmed Waqas Goraya, attend a press conference in Islamabad on January 18. A Pakistani university professor and human rights activist who disappeared earlier this month from the capital, Islamabad, is "fine and safe", his brother has confirmed in an interview with RFE/RL. Earlier in the day, Pakistani police said that Salman Haider had returned home on the outskirts of the capital late on January 27 and that he was safe and well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.