Missing Rights Activist Found In Pakistan
Fraz Haider , the brother of missing blogger Salman Haider, and Meesha Saeed, the wife of missing blogger Ahmed Waqas Goraya, attend a press conference in Islamabad on January 18. A Pakistani university professor and human rights activist who disappeared earlier this month from the capital, Islamabad, is "fine and safe", his brother has confirmed in an interview with RFE/RL. Earlier in the day, Pakistani police said that Salman Haider had returned home on the outskirts of the capital late on January 27 and that he was safe and well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|6 hr
|Asif
|231
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Fri
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec '16
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC