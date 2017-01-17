Missing Pakistani activists' families decry blasphemy allegations
Mufti Faisal Khushi speaks as Mesha Saeed , wife of missing social activist Waqass Goraya, Jibran Nasir a human rights lawyer and Faraz Haider , brother of missing social activist Salman Haider, listen during a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan January 18, 2017. Families and supporters of five missing Pakistani activists on Wednesday denounced what they called a campaign to accuse the men of blasphemy, a highly charged allegation that could endanger their lives were they to reappear.
