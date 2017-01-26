Missing Pakistani activist Salman Haider recovered: Family
Pakistani poet and activist Salman Haider who went missing from the capital Islamabad earlier this month, just days after four other human rights campaigners disappeared, has been found, his family said on Saturday. Human rights activists hold a picture of Salman Haider, who is missing, during a protest to condemn the disappearances of social activists in Karachi, Pakistan January 19, 2017.
