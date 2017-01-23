Minister foresees PML-N's victory in election 201824-Jan-1713

Minister foresees PML-N's victory in ...

Minister foresees PML-N's victory in election 2018

Daily Times

MULTAN: Punjab Planning and Development, Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Minister Malik Nadeem Kamran on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would win the next general election on the basis of performance. Addressing the PML-N workers at Circuit House, he said that electricity load shedding would end in year 2018 and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would also be beneficial to masses.

Chicago, IL

