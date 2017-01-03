Make Pakistan safe for religious minorities demands Professor Anjum Paul
Faisalabad: January 8, 2017. Pakistan is becoming dangerous country for Christians, Hindus and other religious minorities because incidents of persecution in name of religion are rising every year due to legislation which failing to protect them said Professor Anjum James Paul who is Chairman of Pakistan Minorities Teachers Association in a statement here today.
