Make Pakistan safe for religious mino...

Make Pakistan safe for religious minorities demands Professor Anjum Paul

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Pakistan Christian Post

Faisalabad: January 8, 2017. Pakistan is becoming dangerous country for Christians, Hindus and other religious minorities because incidents of persecution in name of religion are rising every year due to legislation which failing to protect them said Professor Anjum James Paul who is Chairman of Pakistan Minorities Teachers Association in a statement here today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pakistan Christian Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... 10 hr Is FORUM FOOL back 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec '16 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov '16 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov '16 KIA 10
News China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13) Nov '16 KIA 82
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,018 • Total comments across all topics: 277,725,569

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC