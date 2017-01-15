Last of Osama bin Laden's documents released by Obama White House

The White House this week quietly released the last of the documents it obtained during the raid that killed Osama bin Laden nearly six years after the former Al Qaeda leader was killed inside his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence published declassified versions of 49 of bin Laden 's documents Thursday, Barack Obama 's last full day as president, rounding out his administration by recalling a highlight of his tenure in office.

