Josh Hazlewood praises Pakistan for good show with the ball in ODIs

12 hrs ago

Josh Hazlewood insisted that Australia are coming up with a plan to end Pakistan's dominance of their top-order © Getty Images Karachi: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has heaped praise on Pakistan bowlers, with a special mention to left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Aamer , for the way they bowled in the first two ODIs of the ongoing five-match series. Pakistan bowlers prevented the hosts from setting mammoth targets in both ODIs in Sydney and Melbourne as they wrecked havoc on the Australian top-order.

Chicago, IL

