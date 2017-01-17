Josh Hazlewood praises Pakistan for good show with the ball in ODIs
Josh Hazlewood insisted that Australia are coming up with a plan to end Pakistan's dominance of their top-order © Getty Images Karachi: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has heaped praise on Pakistan bowlers, with a special mention to left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Aamer , for the way they bowled in the first two ODIs of the ongoing five-match series. Pakistan bowlers prevented the hosts from setting mammoth targets in both ODIs in Sydney and Melbourne as they wrecked havoc on the Australian top-order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CricketCountry.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec '16
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC