Iran may cancel Peace Pipeline deal with Pakistan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iran may cancel gas pipeline deal with Pakistan due to long-delayed construction works, the head of National Gas Company Hamid Reza Araqi told Mehr Jan. 27. He said there are three scenarios on the table: continuance of the current situation; resuming negotiations to find a way for realization of the Iran-Pakistan pipeline, called Peace Pipeline; and finally, cancelling the deal. Iran signed a deal with Pakistan during Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's presidency to export 22 million cubic meters per day of gas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.