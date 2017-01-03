International investors are keen to invest in Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif3 min ago

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 5 : Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that international investors are now showing keen interest for investing in the country which is a manifestation of our successful economic policies and investor friendly environment. Sharif made these remarks in a high level meeting in which he was briefed on the progress made in the recently held 6th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee on CPEC that was held in Beijing on 29 December 2016.

