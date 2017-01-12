India's NSG membership can't be a farewell gift: China to US15 min ago

Beijing, Jan 16: China today said admission of non- NPT signatories in NSG cannot be a "farewell gift" for countries to give to each other, a day after the outgoing Obama administration asserted that Beijing was an "outlier" in the efforts to make India a member of the elite nuclear club. "Regarding India's application to the Nuclear Suppliers Group , regarding non-NPT countries admission to the NSG, we have made our position clear before so I will not repeat it," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing here, reacting to remarks by US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Nisha Desai Biswal, on the issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.