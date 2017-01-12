India's NSG membership can't be a farewell gift: China to US15 min ago

India's NSG membership can't be a far...

India's NSG membership can't be a farewell gift: China to US

Beijing, Jan 16: China today said admission of non- NPT signatories in NSG cannot be a "farewell gift" for countries to give to each other, a day after the outgoing Obama administration asserted that Beijing was an "outlier" in the efforts to make India a member of the elite nuclear club. "Regarding India's application to the Nuclear Suppliers Group , regarding non-NPT countries admission to the NSG, we have made our position clear before so I will not repeat it," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing here, reacting to remarks by US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Nisha Desai Biswal, on the issue.

Chicago, IL

