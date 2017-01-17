India's Modi, taking shots at China, ...

India's Modi, taking shots at China, says no talks with Pakistan

India will not hold talks with Pakistan as long as New Delhi's nuclear-armed neighbor continues to support terrorism in South Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a foreign policy speech. "India alone cannot walk the path of peace, it also has to be Pakistan's journey to make," Modi said at a conference in New Delhi Tuesday.

