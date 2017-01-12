Indian surgical strike will meet befi...

Indian surgical strike will meet befitting response, warns Pakistan

Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif claimed that India carried out 330 ceasefire violations including 290 on LoC and 40 on the working boundaries till December last. He said 45 Pakistani civilians were killed and 138 injured in the violations.

