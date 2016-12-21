India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations6 min ago

India, Pakistan exchange list of nucl...

New Delhi [India], Jan. 1: India and Pakistan today exchanged the list of their nuclear installations and facilities covered under the agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations between the two sides. The list was exchanged through the diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad.

