In Pakistan, Shopping Starts with a Facebook Like

"You can just check our Facebook page, you know?" said Mohammad Faisal, as I stared at the racks of jeans - skinny, frayed, jeggings, boyfriend - that reach up to the ceiling in his shoebox-sized Karachi shop on a visit last fall. For over a decade, Faisal has outfitted girls in Karachi, Pakistan in Zara jeans and H&M shirts, reselling rejected stock from garment factories at a pittance of the retail price.

