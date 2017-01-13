In Pakistan, Shopping Starts with a Facebook Like
"You can just check our Facebook page, you know?" said Mohammad Faisal, as I stared at the racks of jeans - skinny, frayed, jeggings, boyfriend - that reach up to the ceiling in his shoebox-sized Karachi shop on a visit last fall. For over a decade, Faisal has outfitted girls in Karachi, Pakistan in Zara jeans and H&M shirts, reselling rejected stock from garment factories at a pittance of the retail price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Racked.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec '16
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC