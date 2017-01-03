HEC announces PhD scholarships for Pakistan, AJK nationals for year 2016-1705-Jan-1783

HEC announces PhD scholarships for Pa...

HEC announces PhD scholarships for Pakistan, AJK nationals for year 2016-17

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission has announced the PhD scholarships for the Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir nationals for the academic year 2016-17. According to the details, the HEC under the indigenous PhD fellowship program offered scholarships for PhD studies for the interested students across the country.

Chicago, IL

