HEC announces PhD scholarships for Pakistan, AJK nationals for year 2016-1705-Jan-1783
ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission has announced the PhD scholarships for the Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir nationals for the academic year 2016-17. According to the details, the HEC under the indigenous PhD fellowship program offered scholarships for PhD studies for the interested students across the country.
