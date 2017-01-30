Hafiz Saeed put under house arrest, Jamaat ud Dawah likely to be banned: Pakistani media 23 mins ago
Lahore, Jan 30: Mastermind of '26/11' Mumbai terror attack, Hafiz Saeed, has been put under house arrest, reports Pakistani media. Saeed heads the socio-religious outfit Jamaat-ud-Dawah , which is linked to anti-India terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba .
