From Pakistan to the Valley: New president chosen for Fresno Pacific University
Joseph Jones, who has worked in administrative positions in Christian colleges for the past 25 years, has been named president of Fresno Pacific University . Jones has been a chief administrative academic officer, dean and full-time faculty member at Christian colleges and universities in the United States and Pakistan.
