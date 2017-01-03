Former Pakistan army chief to head Saudi-led military alliance - Pakistani media
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's recently retired army chief Raheel Sharif has been appointed to lead a new Saudi-military alliance to fight terrorism, Pakistani media have reported. Government officials in Saudi Arabia could not be reached on Sunday to confirm the appointment to head the coalition, the founding of which Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced at a sudden midnight press conference in December 2015.
