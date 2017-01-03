Former Pakistan army chief to head Sa...

Former Pakistan army chief to head Saudi-led military alliance - Pakistani media

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's recently retired army chief Raheel Sharif has been appointed to lead a new Saudi-military alliance to fight terrorism, Pakistani media have reported. Government officials in Saudi Arabia could not be reached on Sunday to confirm the appointment to head the coalition, the founding of which Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced at a sudden midnight press conference in December 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... 21 hr Is FORUM FOOL back 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec '16 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov '16 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov '16 KIA 10
News China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13) Nov '16 KIA 82
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,837 • Total comments across all topics: 277,739,117

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC