Former Pakistan Army Chief Raheel Sharif appointed as head of Islamic anti-terror alliance1 hour ago

Islamabad, January 6: The Nawaz Sharif Government on Friday confirmed that the former army chief General Raheel Sharif who recently retired from the top post had been selected to head the Islamic anti-terror alliance to combat terrorism. The news about Raheel Shareef appointment as the chief of the 39-nation Islamic military coalition has been confirmed by Dawn TV Pakistan.

Chicago, IL

