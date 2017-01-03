Five Wounded In Gun Attack In Pakistan
Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a vehicle in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on January 6, wounding five people. Police told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal that the passengers, who were travelling in a taxi, were all members of the Shi'ite Hazara minority.
