Five Pakistani nationals reportedly abducted in Turkey for ransom

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 03 : Around five Pakistani nationals have been reportedly kidnapped for ransom by suspected Kurd miscreants near Turkey border. The victims, hailing from Gujranwala and Wazirabad, were travelling to Europe, when they were intercepted and abducted by suspected Kurd miscreants, reports the Dawn.

