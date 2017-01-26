Fight Over Secret Courts Shows Rare T...

Fight Over Secret Courts Shows Rare Tussle With Pakistan's Army

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bloomberg

After army hearings ordered the execution of more than 100 terrorism suspects in the past two years, some Pakistani politicians are pushing back against the opaque courts in a rare sign of backbone against the nation's powerful military. 100 school children in December 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) 2 hr Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan 8 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec '16 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov '16 Nakul 331
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,317,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC