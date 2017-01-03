Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Paki...

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Pakistan, no damage reported12 min ago

7 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Islamabad, Jan 9: An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit Pakistan around 2 PM on Monday. The tremors of the quake were felt in Swat district of Pakistan with epicentre at Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region.

Chicago, IL

