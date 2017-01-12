Earthquake hits Pakistan, tremors felt in several parts of Karachi12 min ago
Islamabad, Jan 17: An earthquake hit Pakistan on Tuesday morning around 11.45 AM. The tremors were felt in various areas of Karachi, the Pakistan media reported.
