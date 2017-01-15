Disappeared: Silencing Pakistan's activists
On the afternoon of January 7, Ahmed Raza Naseer was sitting with his brother at their shop in a small village just outside the central Pakistani town of Nankana Sahib, when a nondescript man holding a mobile phone to his ear walked in. He spent some time looking at their wares - mobile phones, mostly - before asking the brothers their names.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec '16
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC