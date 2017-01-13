Did an earthquake shrink Mount Everes...

Did an earthquake shrink Mount Everest? India is going to check.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Footage from the National Park Service shows what happened inside the monument when the August 2011 quake began. The Ranger went down the stairway to open the Emergency door for visitors, then is seen coming back through after conducting a sweep to assure all were safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan 8 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec '16 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov '16 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov '16 KIA 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,873 • Total comments across all topics: 278,224,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC