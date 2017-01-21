Death toll of Saturday morning's blas...

Death toll of Saturday morning's blast in NW Pakistan rises to 25

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Death toll of bomb blast that hit a fruit and vegetable market in northwest Pakistan on Saturday morning has risen to 25, local media reported. Local Urdu TV channel Dawn News, quoting official sources, said that the death toll rose to 25 after five of the critically injured succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the hospitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan 8 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec '16 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov '16 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov '16 KIA 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,988 • Total comments across all topics: 278,130,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC