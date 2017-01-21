Death toll of Saturday morning's blast in NW Pakistan rises to 25
Death toll of bomb blast that hit a fruit and vegetable market in northwest Pakistan on Saturday morning has risen to 25, local media reported. Local Urdu TV channel Dawn News, quoting official sources, said that the death toll rose to 25 after five of the critically injured succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the hospitals.
