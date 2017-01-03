Clock running down on Pakistani military courts trying civilians on terror charges
A Pakistani law allowing secret military courts to try civilians on terrorism charges is set to expire on Saturday, but the government has been silent on its renewal, following criticism from lawyers that it led to abuse and curtailed human rights. The crescent moon is seen above the Distrct High Court as Muslims attend an evening mass prayer session called "tarawih" to mark the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, June 6, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Wed
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec 8
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec 7
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|10
|China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|82
|Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC