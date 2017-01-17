Clashes as Hardliners Demand Missing ...

Clashes as Hardliners Demand Missing Pakistanis Face Blasphemy Charge

Hardline religious protesters threw stones at supporters of five missing Pakistani activists on Thursday and demanded that police charge the missing men under a blasphemy law that carries a mandatory death sentence. The liberal activists, who have posted blogs criticizing the political influence of the military and speaking up for the rights of religious minorities, have all gone missing separately since Jan. 4, and it is unclear what happened to them.

