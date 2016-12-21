Christmas message leads to death threats, police case in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE, Pakistan: A Christmas message calling for prayers for those charged under Pakistan's blasphemy laws has led to death threats against the son of a provincial governor killed five years ago for criticising the same laws. The case highlights the continuing influence in Pakistan of Muslim hardliners who praise violence in the name of defending Islam, despite a government vow to crack down on religious extremism.

