Chinese nuclear submarine in Karachi, Pakistan port
A recent story in the news was about a Chinese nuclear submarine being spotted in Google Earth imagery showing it docked in port at Karachi, Pakistan. The image in question was from May, 2016: But the submarine in the October image appears smaller, so is probably a Pakistan owned submarine.
