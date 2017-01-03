Chinese Nuclear Sub Spotted at Pakistani Port

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was reportedly docked at a port in Pakistan, raising concerns across the border in India that it could have been monitoring the movement of its warships more closely than ever, reported NDTV. Showing an image on Google Earth of Chinese nuclear attack submarine docked in the harbour in Karachi in May last year, the report proved that Beijing might be scrutinizing Indian warships' movements far more closely than earlier.

