Bugti's plea for asylum on hold?

15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: India's Baloch offensive might be on the slow burner for a while as it watches whether small hints of a thaw after the change of guard at Pakistan army headquarters and at ISI could open space for PM Sharif to improve bilateral ties. This could mean a decision on Baloch leader Brahamdagh Bugti 's application for political asylum in India may have to wait a few more months as the security establishment evaluates if a possible reorientation of Islamabad 's policy towards terrorism and India comes about.

