Bomb blast kill 18, wounds 51 in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan - Authorities say a bomb exploded in a market in a northwestern tribal region in Pakistan that borders Afghanistan, killing at least 18 people and wounding 51. Dr. Sabir Hussain at the Parachinar main hospital says 11 critically wounded people brought from the blast Saturday morning at a vegetable market died during treatment. He said there are still several people in serious condition who are being shifted to other hospitals for better care.

