Bomb blast kill 18, wounds 51 in northwest Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan - Authorities say a bomb exploded in a market in a northwestern tribal region in Pakistan that borders Afghanistan, killing at least 18 people and wounding 51. Dr. Sabir Hussain at the Parachinar main hospital says 11 critically wounded people brought from the blast Saturday morning at a vegetable market died during treatment. He said there are still several people in serious condition who are being shifted to other hospitals for better care.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec '16
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|10
