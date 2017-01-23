Be ready to thwart 'all threats': Pak...

Be ready to thwart 'all threats': Pakistan army chief to soldiers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa today asked his troops to keep themselves fully trained and abreast of military tactics to defeat "all types" of threats. "Our experience of counter terrorism operations has made us battle hardened which is a valued add-on in operational preparedness," he said while addressing soldiers of the elite Strike Corps at Multan Garrison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan 8 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec '16 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov '16 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov '16 KIA 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,831 • Total comments across all topics: 278,204,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC