Be ready to thwart 'all threats': Pakistan army chief to soldiers
Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa today asked his troops to keep themselves fully trained and abreast of military tactics to defeat "all types" of threats. "Our experience of counter terrorism operations has made us battle hardened which is a valued add-on in operational preparedness," he said while addressing soldiers of the elite Strike Corps at Multan Garrison.
