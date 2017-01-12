Apex court told 135 Pakistan fisherme...

Apex court told 135 Pakistan fishermen languishing in Indian jails

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The Supreme Court had ordered Foreign Office in October to give details of the fishermen languishing in Indian jails, The Express Tribune reported on Sunday. - File photo The Supreme Court had ordered Foreign Office in October to give details of the fishermen languishing in Indian jails, The Express Tribune reported on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan 8 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec '16 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov '16 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov '16 KIA 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,779 • Total comments across all topics: 277,951,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC