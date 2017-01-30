Afghan Carpet Weavers' Exit Impacting Pakistani Market
The recent exodus of Afghan refugees from Pakistan has also deprived the local carpet weaving industry of skillful labor. The Pakistani city Quetta, once known as a bustling market for Afghan carpets, is now left with only a handful of weavers.
