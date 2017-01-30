Afghan Carpet Weavers' Exit Impacting...

Afghan Carpet Weavers' Exit Impacting Pakistani Market

9 hrs ago

The recent exodus of Afghan refugees from Pakistan has also deprived the local carpet weaving industry of skillful labor. The Pakistani city Quetta, once known as a bustling market for Afghan carpets, is now left with only a handful of weavers.

Chicago, IL

