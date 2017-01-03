68% of Pakistanis favour dialogue with India: Poll
About 68% of Pakistanis favour dialogue with India, believing that it will significantly decrease hostility between the two South Asian neighbours, according to a study released by Gilani Research Foundation and carried out by Gallup Pakistan, the Pakistan affiliate of Gallup International. ISLAMABAD: Contrary to the war rhetoric that followed the Uri terror attack, majority of Pakistanis are in favour of talks with India, a latest survey has revealed.
