6 security personnel injured in IED blast in PakistanThe improvised...
Peshawar, Jan 23: At least six security personnel were today injured in an IED blast targeting their vehicle in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The blast happened in Tank district when the Frontier Corps personnel were on a routine patrol in the vehicle.
