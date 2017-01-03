55 Pakistani companies to participate in Heimtextil Frankfurt under TDAP10-Jan-178

55 Pakistani companies to participate...

55 Pakistani companies to participate in Heimtextil Frankfurt under TDAP

2 hrs ago

KARACHI : The Heimtextil exhibition in Frankfurt starts today with a large increase in the number of exhibitors and all indications suggesting that the new furnishing season will be a good one. The exhibition has seen not only a growth in its exhibition space, but also in the number of home textile exhibitors.

