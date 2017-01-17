4 militants including key commander killed in shoot-out in Pakistan

Islamabad, Jan 20 - At least four terrorists including a militant commander were killed in shoot-out with police in Sheikhupura district of Pakistan on Thursday, local Urdu media reported. The millitant commander was identified as Rizwan alias Asif Chotu, the chief of Lashkar-i-Jhangvi , a Punjab-based banned outfit involved in carrying out sectarian attacks in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

