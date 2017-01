218 Indian fishermen freed by Pakistan; one dies before release17 min ago

Vadodara/Karachi, Jan 5: In an irony of fate, an Indian fisherman died of heart attack in a Karachi jail hours before he was to be released, along with 218 others, by Pakistan as a "goodwill gesture", according to Gujarat Fishermen Association. Jeeva Bhagwan , whose name was on the list of 219 fishermen released today, hailed from Khan village in Una tehsil of Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, Veljibhai Masani, senior vice president of Gujarat Fishermen Association, said tonight.

