20m children unable to communicate in Pakistan'11-Jan-1717
KARACHI: Former federal minister Senator Javed Jabbar has said that speech is the greatest invention of humanity and both speech and hearing are very important for communication as through this we are able to express our expressions. He was addressing as a chief guest at the commemoration of 10 years of Ziauddin College of Speech Language and Hearing Sciences at Ziauddin University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec '16
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|10
|China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|82
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC