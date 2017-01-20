20m children unable to communicate in Pakistan'11-Jan-1717

20m children unable to communicate in...

20m children unable to communicate in Pakistan

KARACHI: Former federal minister Senator Javed Jabbar has said that speech is the greatest invention of humanity and both speech and hearing are very important for communication as through this we are able to express our expressions. He was addressing as a chief guest at the commemoration of 10 years of Ziauddin College of Speech Language and Hearing Sciences at Ziauddin University.

Chicago, IL

