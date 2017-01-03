2 Violence in Pakistan drops significantly in 2016: report04-Jan-1758

2 Violence in Pakistan drops signific...

Violence in Pakistan drops significantly in 2016: report

ISLAMABAD: Deaths linked to violence in the country decreased significantly in 2016, dropping 45 percent compared with the previous year, according to a report released on Tuesday. Some 2,610 people lost their lives due to violence during the period compared with 4,647 in 2015, said a research by Islamabad-based think tank, the Centre for Research and Security Studies .

Chicago, IL

